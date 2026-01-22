Princess Anne honours Hillwalking Hijabi Zahrah Mahmood with major accolade

Princess Anne has presented an MBE to Zahrah Mahmood, widely known as the “Hillwalking Hijabi,” in recognition of her work championing diversity and inclusion in outdoor pursuits.

The honour was awarded during an investiture ceremony held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, January 21, where the Princess Royal recognised individuals from across the UK for their contributions to society.

Mahmood, a 35-year-old social media influencer from Glasgow and the recently appointed president of Ramblers Scotland, was recognised for her voluntary work encouraging people from underrepresented backgrounds to engage with the outdoors. She was praised for “exemplifying the spirit of innovation and commitment to social change”.

Speaking after the ceremony, the mother of two described the experience as “surreal”, adding that it had not yet fully registered.

“It gives it more credibility, not just on the people receiving the honour, but also the work behind it and the reasons why, which I think is really important,” Zahrah Mahmood said.

She further added, “(The honour) amplifies the messages that people like myself are trying to get out, which is that everybody belongs in the outdoors, no matter what background or culture or religion or even financial background you’re from. It’s a place for everybody.”

Scottish historian and author Alistair Moffat also recieved an MBE for his contributions to literature and culture.