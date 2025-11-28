Princess Anne hosts annual Christmas tea party with husband Tim

Princess Anne is supporting cause close to her heart!

On Thursday, the Princess Royal hosted an annual Christmas Tea Party for The Not Forgotten Association – a tri-service charity, of which she is a patron.

Alongside her beloved husband Sir Tim Lawrence, Princess Anne welcomed guests to the traditional charity Christmas Tea Party held at St James’s Palace.

The charity is dedicated to providing entertainment, respite, and support for injured, ill, or isolated veterans and serving personnel.

Through their work, they improve physical and mental health, build confidence, reconnect and restore purpose, and change lives.

This year, the charity commemorated significant milestones, including the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day and 105 years since its founding in 1920.

The Not Forgotten Association continues to support around 10,000 veterans annually, offering activities that boost mental and physical health, build confidence, and restore a sense of purpose.

Two days earlier to this, Princess Anne visited The Royal College of Physicians in London on Tuesday. She has been a patron of the British Nutrition Foundation since 1988 and regularly carries out engagements for the charity.

“It really does make a difference to raise that level of respect for nutrition at all levels, at all ages. Food education, wherever you’re coming from, should never be left out. It is part of the basic requirements of life, and it attaches to all sorts of other subjects,” Princess Anne said duringher speech.