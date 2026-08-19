Princess Anne issues blunt warning amid King Charles’ illness

A close source close to The Princess Royal says the British Royal is ‘fed up’ with the Prince William, Prince Harry’s’ long and drawn out feud. Known as the hardest working member in British Royals, the Princess Royal works year round giving up her and time each day giving up to hours of the day supporting, the British monarchy.

Recently, Princess Royal appears to believe the on going disagreement is totally ridiculous for British royals and its high time she stepped up to speak to William and Harry to resolve it while his cancer journey continues.

The source said, in the view that they are both adults making a fool of each other while both they watch there Father at battle with cancer is pathetic, he continued that both he is not trying to take side either he believes that every member in the royal family is to take responsibility for any action so far taken, and also have something called compassion.

According to the source, this battle between prince William and Prince Harry has made an impression for years and he continues to push both son of prince Charles into reconciliations to settle issues with their dad because the royal monarch ‘s desire for unity had never changed and he was also against any friction among its family and his son’s”.

Princess anne reportedly stepped in behind the scene in encourage Prince William that his father legacy has been severely affected due to the tension he has with his brother. Prince Harry may be available to negotiate peace deal but the princess is not interested in choosing between the pair”. For further updates keep visiting our website.