Princess Anne kids enjoy Austrian ski break ahead of Royal Christmas

Princess Anne kids’ – daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips -`have taken a short winter break to Austria with their families ahead of the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, Zara’s husband Mike Tindall shared a video from the trip. The couple were joined on the ski trip by their three children while Zara’s brother Peter Phillips was accompanied by his fiancée Harriet Sperling and his two daughters.

The former England rugby star shared posted a video capturing the family enjoying time on the slopes. The group stayed at Chalet 47, where they spent much of the trip skiing and socialising.

“Great family ski trip with a lot of mates, lots of laughs, and lots of memories,” Mike sweetly captioned his post.

The heartwarming getaway has come just few days before royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

Princess Anne’s kids are regular attendees at the royal family’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham, where King Charles and Queen Camilla traditionally host an extended group of relatives.

More than 40 members of the Royal Family are expected to join the celebrations this year.

Prince William and Princess Kate will stay at Anmer Hall, which is located on the estate.