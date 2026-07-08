Princess Anne is to lead the 10th anniversary of the UK’s veteran community at a glamorous London dinner. The Princess Royal will join members of the British Armed Forces to celebrate a decade of the Veterans’ Foundation at an upcoming dinner to be held at the iconic Honorable Artillery Company in London.

This event will once again underline Princess Anne’s enduring dedication to our nation’s ex-service personnel – demonstrating why she is one of the busiest and most industrious Royal Family members.

The 10th Anniversary Veterans’ Foundation celebration in London next month has Princess Anne headlining the event which raises funds to support smaller military organizations which deliver essential services – from tackling homelessness to supporting wounded and traumatized personnel.

Princess Anne is set to fly in from France where she is to be in attendance at the solemn commemorations of the Battle of the Somme 110th anniversary next week, Prior to arriving in London for the Veterans’ Foundation dinner, The Princess Royal will be attending a special reception for Dorothy House Hospice Care where they will be presenting a special award, continuing the princess’s tireless support for the charitable sector.

This latest commitment comes just months after she stood at the helm of Britain’s Armistice Day commemorations, leading us through a 110th anniversary of the battle at The Somme next week A devoted royal Princess Anne currently acts as Patron and President for several significant British charities and associations that champion our military and veteran communities, including the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, as well as serving as a trustee of the Not Forgotten Association.

Princess Anne has consistently proven that she will not shirk from any responsibility, ensuring the legacy of the fallen is well and truly observed