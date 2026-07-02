Princess Anne makes strong statement in France

Princess Anne delivered a heartfelt speech in France yesterday (July 1st), marking the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

During the ceremony, where she fulfilled her duties as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the tirelessly working British Royal was accompanied by cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

At Ulster Tower, the Princess Royal lay a official wreath at the historic site and paid homage to the bravery and courage of the men who fell at the battle – from the 36th (Ulster) Division and others throughout Ireland.

Thiepval Memorial The Princess Royal and the Duke of Gloucester then visited Thiepval Memorial.

Known as the world’s largest Commonwealth War Graves Commission memorial, the Thiepval Memorial honors over 72,000 British and South African troops who have no known grave from the 1915-1918 period.

The other Royals King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. They were accompanied by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, who joined his father in Scotland to participate in the celebration of investitures for newly appointed knights.

This year marked the would have been Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana’s, 65th birthday, with royal fans also celebrating her legacy with touching posts online.