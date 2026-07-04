Princess Anne pays moving tribute to fallen soldiers

Princess Anne And Duke Of Gloucester Honour WWI Fallen In France. A touching tribute from the British Royal Family to the many lost lives of World War I as they commemorated the anniversary.

Princess Anne and The Duke of Gloucester visited France on Wednesday to take part in a series of poignant events to mark the 110th anniversary of the battle that remains one of the costliest and bloodiest in history.

Reflecting On The Lost In France.

‘With Remembrance’ the social media accounts of the Royal Family said on Friday reflecting on how some had “paid the ultimate price and were never returned to their loved ones.”

Their Royal Highnesses laid wreaths and attended memorial services at various sites of the battle of the Somme, the largest battle in terms of total number engaged of World War I.

The Duke and Princess, who made a solemn visit to the 72 meter tall Thiepval memorial to commemorate tens of thousands of British and South African service men who died with no known grave, were the guest of honor in a ceremony held at the memorial, the largest ever to be built to World War I service personnel of the British Empire. The Royal Family has had close ties with the military and remembrance ceremonies, with both royals having significant roles to play.

Princess Anne works as President of the CWGC as they remember the 1.7 million personnel of the Commonwealth forces who died in the World War I and World War II.

The Duke of Gloucester, meanwhile, is the president of the Somme Association who work to help ensure the legacy of Irish soldiers in the campaign live on.