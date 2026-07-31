GLASGOW, Scotland – In a rare shared public appearance Princess Anne and Prince Edward stood alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh to represent Team England on the stands of Scotstoun Stadium on day seven of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 30.

Wearing a nonchalant khaki trench coat and a pair of trademark blue denim jeans, Princess Anne donned a pair of Adidas wrap-around sunglasses for a humid Scottish day as she watched sport alongside Prince Edward and the Duchess.

He is an involved Vice-Patron of the organization and watched the events with deep interest whilst the Duchess engaged in light conversation with him from the neighboring rows.

Because Princess Anne and her youngest brother are both extremely busy working members of The Royal Family (the princess works as patron for over 300 organizations on a yearly basis) you are not often lucky enough to see a royal work duty at the level you can expect this weekend with the pair both working.

This occasion represents a natural joint pursuit for both Princess Anne, who has an exceptionally high sporting profile; in addition to Prince Edward who has proudly played the role as Vice-Patron for the Commonwealth Sport since 1986.

2026 Royal engagements where this will likely be seeing some collaboration – Palace of Holyrood house garden party on 30 July, with other members of the Royal Family in Edinburgh. -Royal Ascot with other members of the royal party, including Zara Tindall and Sophie on 18 June. – Balmoral. We expect King Charles to be joined by members of the Royal Family later in summer at their Scottish private retreat in Aberdeen hire.