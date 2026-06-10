Princess Anne resumes royal duties after high-profile wedding

LONDON — Demonstrating once again why she is widely regarded as the hardest-working member of the British Royal Family, Princess Anne has wasted no time returning to her official public duties. Her swift return to the royal calendar comes just days after the high-profile, star-studded wedding of her son, Peter Phillips, to Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire.

Back to Business for the Princess Royal

The 73-year-old Princess Royal resumed her busy itinerary of engagements, seamlessly pivoting from proud mother of the groom to dedicated public servant. Known for her no-nonsense attitude and unwavering commitment to the monarchy, Princess Anne’s quick turnaround surprised few royal insiders but delighted fans worldwide.

Her schedule remains packed as she fulfills obligations across various patronages and charities, highlighting her vital role in keeping the day-to-day operations of the monarchy running smoothly.

A Star-Studded Royal Wedding

The return to work follows a joyful weekend for the House of Windsor. On Saturday, June 6, 2026, the Royal Family gathered in full force at All Saints Church in Kemble for the wedding of Peter Phillips—the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson—to pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling.

The private yet highly publicized ceremony was attended by senior royals, including:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Prince William and Kate Middleton (The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence (Princess Anne’s husband)

The event was a rare moment of celebration and unity for the family, drawing significant media attention before the senior royals shifted their focus back to their respective state responsibilities.

The Hardest-Working Royal

Princess Anne consistently tops the list for the highest number of royal engagements completed annually. Royal experts note that her immediate return to the public eye serves as a stabilizing force for the firm, especially during a period where other senior members have had to adjust their schedules.