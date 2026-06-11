Princess Anne reveals stunning details of past concussion

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, has shared candid and unexpected details regarding the frightening June 2024 accident that left her hospitalized with a severe concussion. Speaking openly about the event, the 74-year-old royal revealed that she still suffers from total amnesia regarding the incident, admitting she has “seriously no idea” what actually happened.

A Walk to the Chickens Gone Wrong

The incident took place on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. While initial medical assessments suggested her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs, Princess Anne admitted that her own plans that day had nothing to do with riding.

“I know where I thought I was going, and that was to go to the chickens,” the Princess Royal shared. “I don’t have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way.”

The severe impact left her with minor head trauma and a deep concussion, wiping out her memories of both the accident and her subsequent five-night stay at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

“Jolly Lucky”: Realizing the Severity of the Brain Injury

The hardest-working member of the British Royal Family also acknowledged just how close she came to a much more permanent, life-altering brain injury.

Reflecting on her recovery, Anne expressed profound gratitude but noted how fragile life can be:

A Near Miss: She described herself as “jolly lucky” to have emerged from the ordeal completely compos mentis (of sound mind).

A Stark Reminder: “Last summer I was very close to not being,” she admitted. “You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus, really.”

No Plans for Retirement: Despite the wake-up call, the Princess Royal laughed off any rumors of slowing down, stating that a retirement program “isn’t really an option” for her life.

Returning to the Scene to Thank Medical Staff

Proving her trademark resilience, Princess Anne recently returned to Southmead Hospital—not as a patient, but to personally thank the intensive care team, nurses, and doctors who treated her.

Joking with the medical staff, she noted that her amnesia actually had its perks, allowing her to simply “carry on” with her royal duties without being mentally weighed down by the trauma of the accident.

While her family, including her daughter Zara Tindall, were reportedly “shaken to the core” by the initial scare, the Princess Royal appears to have made a remarkable and complete recovery.