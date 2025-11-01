Princess Anne sends strong message to Andrew after his loss of princely status

Princess Anne has sent a strong yet subtle message to her disgraced brother Andrew a day after his loss of princely status.

On Friday, October 31, the Princess royal signaled her unwavering dedication to duty as she made her first public appearance with a wide smile.

The 75-year-old royal visited the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh as part of a pre-planned excursion.

During the Captain’s Team Run event, Princess Anne met the rugby players with a wide smile on her face despite family turmoi, sending subtle but powerful message to Andrew that duty always comes first..

Princess Anne’s engagement comes just a day after Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew will no longer be known as a prince and, from now on, will simply be called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor amid renewed scrutiny around his ongoing scandal over Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think they’ve [Anne and Edward] been concerned about their brother’s wellbeing and how he’s handling this intense pressure,” a royal expert Richard Kay said to Daily Mail last week.

He further added, “His reputation is in the gutter. I think both Anne and Edward have been concerned about how the King handles the whole situation and story. I think they feel there’s a duty of care towards Prince Andrew.”

Moreover, Princess Anne was seen talking to Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last month.