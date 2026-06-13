Princess Anne set for Thailand tour after royal tragedy

The British Royal Family is preparing for a high-profile diplomatic visit to Asia, though it comes during a time of deep mourning for the host nation. Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, will travel to Thailand next month as part of the final leg of her upcoming official tour of Asia.

The visit follows the recent announcement that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has passed away at the age of 47 after spending nearly four years in a coma.

Princess Anne’s Upcoming Thailand Itinerary

Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, is scheduled to undertake an official tour of South Korea and Thailand from July 13 to July 17, 2026.

Despite the somber timing, the British Embassy in Bangkok has confirmed that the Princess Royal will fulfill several key diplomatic and cultural engagements:

Royal Audience: Princess Anne will meet directly with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

Paying Respects: She will pay her respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Diplomatic Meetings: The itinerary includes an official audience with the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Community & Science: She will visit a local school supported by Save the Children Thailand, meet with Thai female scientists, and attend a regional health security showcase.

This trip marks Princess Anne’s fourth official visit to the kingdom, following previous royal tours in 1972, 1979, and 1987.

Thailand Mourns the Death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Thai Royal Palace officially confirmed that Princess Bajrakitiyabha, affectionately known as Princess Pa, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at a Bangkok hospital.

The 47-year-old princess had been under continuous medical care since December 2022, when she suddenly lost consciousness due to a severe cardiac condition while training her dogs in the Nakhon Ratchasima province. According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, her condition ultimately worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection and subsequent health complications.

A Legacy of Public Service: Princess Bajrakitiyabha was a highly accomplished legal professional and diplomat. A graduate of Cornell University with both a Master’s and a Doctorate in Law, she served in the Thai Office of the Attorney-General and was a passionate advocate for the welfare and rehabilitation of female prisoners.

As Thailand prepares for a traditional royal funeral with the highest state honors, Princess Anne’s visit will likely serve as a vital moment for reinforcing the long-standing bilateral ties and offering formal condolences between the British and Thai monarchies.