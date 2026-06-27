This Week to Emphasize Sports Inclusivity Princess Anne attended a special Tag Rugby Festival, mingling with the young athletes involved and expressing her commitment to sports inclusivity. The children in attendance The event was held at the Broad street Rugby Club and consisted of more than 400 children and young adults with mild to severe learning disabilities.

Princess Anne, who is a long time supporter and Patron of the charity Wooden Spoon, met the young players, the volunteers and the coaches who helped orchestrate the event which lasted for the whole day.

A carousel was shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram profile, showcasing numerous memories captured at the tournament.

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“The Princess watched matches and met players, coaches and volunteers taking part in the festival, which champions wider inclusion in sport,” the Palace statement revealed. Wooden Spoon is considered one of the country’s foremost charities to aid in the betterment of disabled and disadvantaged children’s lives.

In an effort to combat health inequality and social exclusion, the organization supports nationwide education, mental health, and health-related projects all centered around sports. A Legacy of Royal Sportsmanship princess anne was recently seen sports-investigating the nation’s young talent after a notable milestone in her career as a athlete.

In what was an apt coincidence, the UK monarchy recently acknowledged that it had been 50 years to the day that Princess Anne had made history as an Olympian and represented the UK in sport.

On June 9th, Throwback Photos were shared to Instagram of Princess Anne as a representing athlete at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. The event was significant, making Princess Anne an Equestrian to Become First-EVER British Royal Member of the Royal Family to Compete in the Olympic Games, a Legacy the 70-Year-Old Princess Has Now Continued With Inclusive Grass Roots Sport Development.