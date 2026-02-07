Princess Anne, Sir Tim light up 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, brought a warm and elegant presence to the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony as they attended the global event in Milan.

The Princess Royal, 75, and Sir Tim, 70, were spotted inside San Siro Stadium on Friday, February 6, waving to crowds from their box seats while wearing coordinating scarves.

Bundled up in winter coats, the couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they took in the evening’s performances. The opening ceremony featured a star-studded lineup, including a performance by Mariah Carey, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Ahead of the ceremony, Princess Anne attended a reception at the British Consulate General celebrating UK excellence in Italy, where she met fellow guests and industry figures.

Hours before the event, Princess Anne released a special video message for Team GB on the official social media handle for the British royal family.

“Congratulations on your selection to represent Team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games,” she said in the clip. “I hope you will have a memorable experience that will bring you not only lasting memories but also friendships and bonds that will endure throughout your life.”

The Olympics is close to Princess Anne’s heart. In addition to serving as a member of the International Olympic Committee, she made history in 1976 as the first British royal to compete in the Olympic Games.