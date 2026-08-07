Princess Anne sparks concern with mystery injury

EDINBURGH – Princess Anne drew raised eyebrows amongst royal fans as she made an appearance with what appeared to be a dressing on her hand during a recent official visit to Scotland. The 75-year-old Princess Royal was in Edinburgh for rehearsals for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which will be held from August 7th to August 29th, 2026.

On her arrival to the esplanade of the Castle of Edinburgh, Princess Anne was received by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, and she took the time to greet various members of the armed services, as well as meeting with performers of this year’s military spectacle, including the popular American brass musical contingent, the US Army Field Band.

Small Wound a Puzzlement It was noticed by onlookers that the younger sister to King Charles III had a small bandage encircling a finger of her right hand as she waved to the crowds.

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Palace officials have so far given no official explanation for how the Princess Royal sustained the small injury but that did not seem to interrupt her busy schedule, as the monarch was pictured in her typically professional demeanor wearing a beige coat with a tartan skirt and black loafers.

Behind Her Dedication to the Crown The appearance at the Tattoo rehearsals comes in the wake of Princess Anne’s non-stop work rate on public visits across the United Kingdom. The diligent Princess Royal has been crowned “Britain’s hardest-working royal” for several years for undertaking hundreds of annual visits, sometimes hundreds over several months alone.

2021: completed in excess of 380 official duties 2023: undertaking more than 450 official visits 2024: ended up working more of official duties than other royals working for the crown this year even though she had been recovering from minor injuries from a horse fall just few months prior.

Although overall duties numbers for King Charles III took the lead in 2025 with over 670 official duties conducted, Princess Anne continues to hold significant importance within royal dealings due to her extensive range of responsibilities throughout the year, including numerous trips overseas on behalf of the Sovereign.