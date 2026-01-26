Princess Anne spends weekend with King Charles, Queen Camilla at Sandringham

Princess Anne spent the weekend with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Sandringham estate, as the royal family was seen attending church together during a quiet winter break in Norfolk.

The King appeared in good spirits on Sunday as he arrived at St Peter’s Church in Wolferton alongside Queen Camilla. The royal siblings were seen greeting one another warmly ahead of the service, marking a rare joint appearance at Sandringham since the family gathered there for Christmas.

King Charles was dressed for the cold in a houndstooth coat worn over a suit, while Princess Anne opted for a navy wool coat paired with glossy black boots and a deep red scarf. Queen Camilla arrived in a longline coat featuring fur-trimmed cuffs, completing her look with black suede knee-high boots, a printed scarf and a tan hat.

Before heading inside the church, Camilla and Anne were seen chatting, appearing relaxed as they caught up during the weekend visit.

Last month, Princess Anne attended the annual walkabout with the King and Queen, and also graced the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene church.

Charles has returned to Sandringham after spending last week in Scotland, where he met with Scotland’s First Minister as he hosted a celebration of Scottish business at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.