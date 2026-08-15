Princess Anne takes surprise step amid busy schedule

Details Revealed Royal insiders have spoken out after Princess Anne made a tough decision about her royal duties amid some of the busiest weeks in the calendar.

The Princess Royal has just returned from a grueling trip abroad, touring South Korea and Thailand on behalf of her brother King Charles III, and wasted no time jumping back into domestic official duties after less than 24 hours off. Princess Anne, at age 73, is part of an older generation but has steadfastly refused to consider stepping down and slowing her pace.

‘No Pause for Breath’ ‘It’s impossible to imagine the Princess Royal actually pausing for breath,’ Ailsa Anderson, who served as private secretary and communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, told the Hello!

Magazine. “ Think about how many other people her age are putting their feet up, watching TV, and she just carries on. It’s all about duty. She inherited that sense of duty and service from both of her parents.

I don’t think the word ‘retirement’ is in her vocabulary.”

The hardest-working senior royal in the country by number of total annual official engagements, Princess Anne remains a key pillar of the monarchy.

Her work and support were vital to Queen Elizabeth II’s later years, and now it has a similar role in support of the monarch after Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the King’s accession to the throne.

“The Princess Royal is determined not only to continue serving the public but also the Sovereign for an unlimited time.

As always, she enjoys all her opportunities to serve and is willing to take on as much international and domestic engagement as she can fit.”