Princess Anne travels ahead of son Peter Phillips’ wedding

Princess Anne is proving once again why she is widely regarded as one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family. Just one day before her son, Peter Phillips, was set to tie the knot, Princess Anne was miles away from the wedding venue, fully committed to her official royal duties.

Duty Calls Ahead of the Big Day

While the final preparations were underway for the weekend’s royal wedding, Princess Anne traveled to Portsmouth for a special maritime milestone. On behalf of the Royal Family, the Princess Royal officially launched Challenger 5, a brand-new vessel added to the Tall Ships Youth Trust charity fleet.

Designed to serve as a “floating classroom,” Challenger 5 is built to give young people the opportunity to build life skills, boost confidence, and discover their potential through sea-faring adventures. During her visit, Princess Anne toured the ship, met with dedicated volunteers, staff, and young people involved with the outdoor learning charity before the vessel embarked on its maiden voyage.

Inside Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s Wedding

Princess Anne’s busy schedule wrapped up just in time for her to travel to Gloucestershire for her son’s big day. Peter Phillips (48) and Harriet Sperling (45) are exchanging vows at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester.

The couple, who announced their engagement last August, are celebrating their nuptials with a private, close-knit ceremony. Here is what we know about the bride and groom:

The Groom: Peter Phillips is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II. This marks his second marriage; he shares two daughters, Savannah (14) and Isla (13), with his ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

The Bride: Harriet Sperling works as a dedicated NHS paediatric nurse. She also has a teenage daughter, Georgia, from a previous relationship.

The couple’s children have already shown great harmony, having been spotted together with the rest of the Royal Family during the Easter Sunday service earlier this year.

Despite a busy weekend for the royals—including King Charles III and Queen Camilla balancing the wedding with an appearance at the Epsom Derby—Princess Anne ensured her charitable obligations came first, showcasing her signature “no-nonsense” work ethic right up to the family celebration.