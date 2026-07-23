Princess Anne today officially opened the state-of-the-art Bentley Paint Facility at Crewe headquarters. The VIP Royal visit is another landmark of Bentley Motors’ “Dream Factory” expansion programme, an ongoing transformation project of the 20th-century Crewe headquarters.

To begin Her visit, The Princess Royal attended Bentley’s design studio and its main assembly operation in Crewe, where Her Royal Highness personally meet with car crafters, engineers, and specialist team members as to highlight Bentley Motors’ focus on vehicular development through innovative designs and leading-edge manufacturing processes.

The visit reached its finale with Her Royal Highness undertaking a commemorative plaque unveiling to highlight the occasion and signify the completion of this ambitious project.

Technical Advances in The 21st-century Paint Facility the Paint Facility is12,500m² in area and covers several stories of building structure on the Crewe campus which makes this its largest-at 16M-most valuable structure on the Crewe headquarters property, of particular note is its technology, as it is among global world leader on all front.

For example; the first ever Automatted guided Vehicles ( AGV’s) in the worlds vehicle paint factory which have been developed and adopted for the car’s transport through the Paint Line and so reduces a variety of waste and CO2 emissions and increases an improved thermal performance.

Also this development programme now gives Bentley The ability to prepare its next line of its Vehicles – The Bentley Torcal – to complement, The Continental GT. Continental GTCand The Flying Spur. CEO Comments; Dr Frank- Steffen Walliserm – “We have been honored to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Crewe to mark the opening of this exciting, new Paint Facility.

This is trulya ‘flagshipmoment’ in Bentley Motors’ journey, underscoring commitment to continuous innovation.I’m delightedthat HerRoyal Highness will be taking the opportunity during Hervisit to acknowledge all of our colleagues who, together, are striving to make Bentley Motors truly’ the bestcarin the world’.“ the Boardmember Andreas Lehe said that “the facility “Sets a new global benchmark in Ergonomics, the flexibility of vehicle linesandluxury car Manufacture“ and will ensure sustainable Manufacture “of future generations of luxury Bentleysin the UK”.