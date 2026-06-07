Saturday, June 6, 2026, was a day of quiet triumph and royal evolution in the Cotswolds. Princess Anne watched her eldest son, Peter Phillips, 48, marry NHS paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester — a ceremony that not only blended two families, but also reflected how far the House of Windsor has come on love, divorce, and second chances.

A Wedding Steeped in Royal History, 50 Years in the Making

For Princess Anne, the day carried echoes of her own past. In 1992, the Princess Royal was forced to marry her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in Scotland because the Church of England prohibited remarriage if a former spouse was still living. Three decades later, she stood proudly in an English church as her son became the first of Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren to remarry.

The couple required “special permission” from the vicar because both were previously married, a step that would have been unthinkable for royals a generation ago. By the time King Charles wed Queen Camilla in 2005, Church rules had relaxed, paving the way for Peter and Harriet’s June 2026 nuptials to take place in England.

The Bride, the Tiara, and a Tribute to the Late Queen

Harriet Sperling embodied modern royal grace in an Emilia Wickstead high-neck lace gown with a dramatic train, paired with a flowing veil and custom Jimmy Choo ivory satin heels. She broke with recent tradition by wearing a sparkling diamond and pearl tiara by Pragnell, the same Mayfair jeweler that crafted her engagement ring.

The choice defied precedent: Queen Camilla wore no tiara at her 2005 wedding, and Anne herself went without one at her 1992 remarriage.

Her bouquet held deeper meaning. Lily of the valley, featured in Queen Elizabeth II’s 1947 wedding and 1953 Coronation bouquets, honored the bride’s bond with her late grandmother-in-law. “The inclusion… symbolizes the strong bond between Elizabeth and Mr Phillips,” florist Millie Richardson told The Telegraph.

A Blended Family Steps Into the Spotlight

The ceremony was a family affair in every sense. Harriet’s 13-year-old daughter Georgina joined Peter’s daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, as bridesmaids, all in white dresses and flower crowns. The three girls had already made their public debut together at the royal family’s Easter service in April 2026.

Guests included King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who left promptly for the Epsom Derby, Prince William and Princess Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Noticeably absent: Prince Harry, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson.

From Single Mother to Royal Bride: Harriet’s Journey

Harriet, a devout Christian and pediatric nurse, raised Georgina alone for a decade after splitting from fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling when their daughter was two. In a 2024 article for Woman Alive magazine, written months before meeting Peter, she reflected: “Resources were scarce and the future was uncertain. Yet, in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true, selfless love”.

Princess Anne: From Duty to Delight

While the wedding unfolded, Anne balanced royal duty with motherly pride. Just one day earlier, she was in Portsmouth launching Challenger 5, a new “floating classroom” for the Tall Ships Youth Trust. By Saturday, she was at All Saints Church alongside husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, watching her son begin his second chapter.

Though Anne and her children carry no royal titles by choice, the day underscored her family’s enduring closeness to the Crown.

As Peter and Harriet emerged under a large white umbrella into heavy rain, greeted by cheers and rose petals, the moment felt less like protocol and more like personal joy — a modern royal family embracing love, legacy, and change.