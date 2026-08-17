Princess Anne's harsh advice to Prince William on fixing Royal Family issues: "Don't make enemies"

It is said that the Princess Royal advised Prince William that he needed to do what he could to ease royal family divisions ahead of his accession to the throne and so that he wouldn’t face another “difficult” reign.

The current state of relationships with King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seem to be a worry within the royal ranks, and according to royal sources it was in fact the King’s eldest sister who advised her heir to mend things with his father before it was too late.

Princess Anne issues advice to Prince William about potential conflicts

As reported by royal experts, Anne allegedly spoke to Prince William when she spoke to her he warned the future King, she told him that: “Now’s not the time to make enemies,” by taking action over Harry he could lead to another “difficult” reign like his father who has faced “nothing but difficulties”.

“I think the reason that I say that I believe Charles is a loving father [but] can be quite hard in this he is someone that as you are already, well, you already have established that William is likely to take the reigns one day…”. Charles III has, and likely would always continue to do whatever is in his powers to have Prince Harry remain closely connected to his family.”

Princesses Anne warned a couple of months prior,” a source close to the family disclosed to MirrorOnline.

The harsh words came following reports Prince Harry returned to the UK on a rare visit for Prince Philip’s memorials in which he is allegedly determined to restore his damaged relationship with King Charles and would even be open to seeing him on more occasions in future years.

Why Princess Anne Doesn’t Want William Contacting His Brother

The father-of-two, the UK royal has met up with Camilla and his father in their private home and estate in Gloucestershire since taking residence at The Frog Pond during royal events. However, the Princess Anne is keen to advise William to avoid any contact with him.

“It is possible that Prince Charles was considering the reconciliation with his second son during Prince Harry’s surprise arrival on British soil for Prince Philip’smemorials however, he and William also had some tensions to clear.” a royal reporter told The Sun last Tuesday, “Princess Anne thinks if their conflict goes further, this will really affect William in his future life as head of state. The same thing can be achieved as the king does.”