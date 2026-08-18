Princess Anne’s ‘to-the-Point’ approach wins praise

A former Royal Family butler has expressed high praise for Princess Anne’s no-fuss, service-oriented communication skills. Grant Harrold, who previously served as royal butler for several years, spoke on behalf of OLBG and gave members of the public a rare insight into what the Princess Royal is like behind the cameras.

The former royal butler suggested that the perception given to King Charles’s sister to the general public reflects her true character, no jokes involved, according to the Mirror.

“What surprised me the most meeting Princess Anne face-to-face, was the fact that she’s just… as you see her,” he said.

“There is literally no huge difference between who you are seeing publicly, and who you meet privately.” The service the princess provides and attitude the princess had towards such are a combination of both the current monarch’s deceased parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The Princess Anne combines Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s personalities by blending qualities from both parents together: Duty and Hard work from her mother’s mother – the Queen – combined with an incredibly direct manner of speaking from her father – Prince Philip. “She’s very straight to the point and she doesn’t suffer fools at all, but she is incredibly polite and lovely.

She has got a beautiful smile and a warmth that really comes through but you’ve never really questioning her – you know where you’re standing,” Harrold said.

Although regularly regarded as one of the harder working members of the British monarchy for numerous reasons – she completes hundreds of official engagements each year – Harrold insisted the public performance is not just a part that the princess has adopted.

“What you see in front of cameras and people getting an impression of her through images on screens or television are really how she conducts herself behind closed doors,” he concluded.