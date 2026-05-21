Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol's condition 'deteriorated': palace

Bangkok: The health condition of a Thai princess who has been hospitalised for more than three years has deteriorated, the palace said Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the king’s eldest daughter, fell ill during a military dog training session in December 2022 and has remained in hospital since.

She suffered from a severe blood infection and her lung and kidney functions were being supported by medical devices and medication, the palace previously said.

The Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement on Thursday that the princess had developed an abdominal infection from inflammation of the large intestine and was experiencing “unstable vital signs, low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood coagulation”.

The palace added that Bajrakitiyabha was still relying on medical equipment to support her lung and kidney functions, as well as medication.

“Her condition has continued to deteriorate,” it said, adding that the infection had become “uncontrollable and affected other organs”.

Educated in Britain, the United States and Thailand, Bajrakitiyabha held several positions with the United Nations and campaigned for better treatment of women in prisons.

Known in Thailand as “Princess Bha”, the 47-year-old is the only child from King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s first marriage.

She is seen as close to her father, and was appointed to a senior role in his bodyguard command a year before her hospitalisation.

The 73-year-old king, who has seven children from four marriages, has not announced his chosen heir, though succession rules favour men.