Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been seen together in Greece. In a photo posted to Instagram by longtime art curator acquaintance, Aliki Lampropoulos (who met Beatrice in 2014 in the host committee for The Charge charity gala), the smiling duo can be seen appearing happy in Greece.

A casual reunion in Athens In the shared selfie, Princess Beatrice is pictured in a button-up denim shirt with makeup-free features as she is joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a white t-shirt layered with bracelets on his wrist; as for her close friend, Beatrice is all business in a white-button down, and the art curator simply included a bee icon – which is frequently in honor of a nickname that is popular for the royal.

The vacation picture comes after just the latest appearance the couple had shared as each of their careers and lifestyles have their own demands.

Why Rumors Swirled Around their 6th Anniversary The image of couple comes at a time weeks after July 17, the 2026 wedding anniversary that Mapelli Mozzi, had traditionally spent posting romantic anniversaries in celebration of the marriage with Beatrice; because each of the Royals and the architect have each lived quiet lives this 12 months and with the former spending ample periods in Florida overseeing the latest residential enhancement projects, word did develop online.

Some of Beatrice and Edoardo’s closest sources however, have refuted the whispers all together as saying that things are going very well between the couple as well as the married duo continues to focus on their responsibilities while juggling and taking care of their children, even if they have physical distance in between them due to their professional commitments.

Beatrice and Edoardo were most recently photographed together at an official public ceremony on June 6 at the Cotswolds to go to the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling with a number of other people who include some members of The Royal Household.

Although both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has lately appeared to reduce their attendances at prime Summer events equivalent to Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

The wedding ceremony that was attended by many in-public in Windsor, has been performed through a COVID-19 quarantine constraint for two several years now, and couple has had two daughters collectively, Sienna and Athena.

Beatrice and Edoardo have one step child collectively, Wolfie Mapelli, from Beatrice’s prior romance to Dara Huang, the renowned architect.