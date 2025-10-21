Princess Beatrice, Eugenie dragged into Epstein scandal as leaked emails reveal their meeting

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been dragged into Jeffrey Epstein’s scandals following their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Furguson’s renewed scrutiny.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, Epstein’s 2011 email to his lawyer Paul Tweed has been leaked which claimed that he financially supported Sarah.

The email also revealed that Sarah visited the convicted sex offender Epstein after his prison release with her and Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

“[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities,” he reportedly wrote in the emails.

Epstein was convicted on June 30, 2008, in a Florida state court, on one count of soliciting a minor for prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution.

At the time Epstein was released from jail in summer 2009, Beatrice and Eugenie would have been 20 and 19 years old, respectively.

However, sources close to Sarah have claimed that she, Beatrice and Eugenie have never met Epstein, as per The Telegraph and People.

The newly leaked emails are reportedly from one month after Sarah Furguson apologized for her ties to Epstein during a March 2011 interview to the London Evening Standard.

Epstein further told his lawyers in the messages that Sarah “should affirmatively state that she was misquoted.”

Last month, a 2011 email from Sarah to Epstein surfaced where she praised the financier as “a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.” Following the email leak, several charities severed ties with her.

Last week, Prince Andrew also announced that he that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace amid string of scandals.