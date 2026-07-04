Princess Beatrice, Eugenie eye Wimbledon comeback?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie turned heads at Wimbledon, sparking renewed debates over whether the York sisters should take on full-time roles within King Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy.

The British summer calendar is in full swing, and nothing draws a royal crowd quite like the grass courts of SW19. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have once again captured the public’s attention with high-profile appearances in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

As the All England Club plays host to the world’s top tennis talent, the sisters are dominating headlines with their signature style and effortless charm. Princess Eugenie particularly delighted fashion onlookers, debuting a dramatic new raven hair transformation that perfectly complemented her summer courtside aesthetic.

Why the York Sisters Are Trending

Whenever the daughters of Prince Andrew step out, a familiar question resurfaces: Should Beatrice and Eugenie become working royals?

With the Royal Family operating on a streamlined roster due to recent health pauses and strategic downsizings, royal commentators frequently debate whether the sisters should absorb more public-facing duties.

However, despite their visible support at high-profile family events like garden parties and Trooping the Colour, insiders maintain that Beatrice and Eugenie’s positions are fixed. Both sisters are firmly established as non-working royals, balancing family life with their respective private corporate and charitable careers.

A Royal Summer at SW19

The York sisters are far from the only royals making waves at the tournament. The Princess of Wales, an avid tennis fan and the official patron of the All England Club, has been spotted mingling with fans in the queue and cheering on British hopefuls from the courtside stands.

Meanwhile, historic family moments continue to unfold across the UK. Lady Louise Windsor recently celebrated her university graduation alongside her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, adding to a busy and celebratory season for the House of Windsor.

While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will continue to enjoy the privileges of the royal spotlight at major cultural events, they remain content supporting the King from the sidelines—proving you don’t need an official royal title to champion the crown.