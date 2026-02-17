Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘plans’ tell-all interview amid Epstein fallout

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly weighing the possibility of a tell-all interview as they seek to distance themselves from renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents’ past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

The sisters are said to be increasingly frustrated following the release of new documents by the U.S. Department of Justice that reference both their father, Prince Andrew, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson. The materials reportedly include emails and images connected to the disgraced financier, whose past relationships with prominent figures have continued to draw public attention.

According to reports, the York sisters have received high-profile offers to tell their story, including potential interviews with major media outlets and streaming platforms. However, sources suggest they remain reluctant to publicly criticize their parents.

Speaking to Women’s Day about the former couple’s two daughters, a source said, “Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordin¬ary offers to tell their story, from Oprah Win¬frey to exclus¬ive Net¬flix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point.”

“It’s increas¬ingly import¬ant for them to clear their names, but they’re still not ready to bad-mouth their par¬ents on TV, espe¬cially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature,” they added.

It was also recently reported that Eugenie had cut ties with former Prince Andrew, although Beatrice was still thought to be in contact with him.