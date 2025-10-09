Princess Beatrice leaves UK amid growing controversy around Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice has left the United Kingdom amid growing controversy around her parents, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson.

Over the weekend, the Princess of York travelled to New York where she attended a wedding of her childhood friend James Green and his partner James Hirschfeld.

In a photo shared by one of the attendees, King Charles niece could be seen sitting with the newlyweds while they enjoyed a meal.

For the special occasion, the 37-year-old royal stunned in a glittering black gown as she sat beside the couple at their reception.

Princess Beatrice was joined by many prominent society figures including photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, Lydia Forte (whose father is hotelier Sir Rocco Forte), and historian Mary Wellesley, the daughter of the 9th Duke of Wellington.

Princess Beatrice US appearance comes amid her mother Sarah Ferguson renewed public scrutiny after her 2011 email to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

In the email, Fergie referred to Epstein as her “supreme friend” and appeared to express regret for her earlier public condemnation of him.

Following the email leak, at least eight charitable organizations withdrawn their patronage associations with Sarah Ferguson.

Since then, the Duchess of York has been away from the public eye as her ex-husband Prince Andrew continues to remain exiled for his own relationship with Epstein.