Princess Beatrice makes emotional hospital visit amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice has returned to her public duties for the first time since her family’s public fallout.

On Monday, November 10, the Princess of York made a visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital where she gave birth to her daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi aearlier this year.

During the visit, Princess Beatrice toured medical research facilities at the hospital in her capacity as patron of Borne.

The laboratories focus on investigating premature births like why infants arrive prematurely and they also develop methods to prevent it.

This marks as Princess Beatrice’s first domestic charity engagement since her father Andrew Windsore lost his royal status and ducal title amid public outcry over his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

The Princess’ visit to the hospital held particular significance for her as she gave early birth to her second child at the same facility in January. Athena Mapelli Mozzi arrived several weeks early weighing just four pounds and five ounces.

In written reflections about the experience, Beatrice shared that her baby was “so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry”.

“The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the early arrival of my second daughter,” she further added during the visit.

Princess Beatrice took the role of Borne patron following daughter Athena’s premature arrival.