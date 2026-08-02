Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are reportedly making efforts to strengthen their marriage amid renewed speculation about their relationship.

According to reports citing unnamed sources, the couple has begun attending therapy in an attempt to address personal challenges and reduce growing speculation surrounding their marriage.

The sources claim the difficulties have been exacerbated by the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Beatrice’s parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The reports allege that the situation has placed considerable strain on the couple’s relationship, with one source describing them as going through a difficult period.

Despite the speculation, the couple is said to be committed to maintaining an amicable relationship and hopes that counselling will help resolve their differences.

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According to the reports, if they ultimately decide to separate, therapy could also help them manage the process respectfully.

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Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were last seen together publicly in June, when they attended the wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to Harriet Sperling, in the Cotswolds.

Note: The claims about marital difficulties and therapy are based on unnamed sources and have not been publicly confirmed by Princess Beatrice or Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Separate reports have also quoted people close to the couple denying the divorce rumours and describing them as unfounded.