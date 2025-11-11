Princess Beatrice spills on rare insights on daughter Athena’s premature birth

Princess Beatrice has opened up about the emotional experience of welcoming her daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, who arrived several weeks early earlier this year.

The Princess of York visited the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London where she gave birth to her daughter.

During the visit, she learnt about the charity’s groundbreaking work to prevent premature birth as patron of Borne.

In written reflections about the experience, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughter revealed rare insights into her early delivery.

According to Beatrice, baby Athena was “so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry”.

During laboratory tour, she said. “The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the early arrival of my second daughter.

“Today’s visit was not only insightful but has given me so much hope for pregnant mothers in the UK that this topic is being taken incredibly seriously. As a patron of Borne, I am so grateful for the scientists and clinicians who took the time today to show me the advances they are making to reduce the risks to expectant mums and babies,” the princess added.

Princess Beatrice took the role of Borne patron following Athena’s premature arrival in January.