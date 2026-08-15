Princess Beatrice supports Sarah Ferguson at emotional funeral

Princess Beatrice has stepped in to pay tribute on behalf of her mother, Sarah Ferguson, at the service for her ex- Formula One boss Paddy McNally at Swindon.

Princess Beatrice, dressed in the black and veil, quietly made her appearance at St James’s Church in Sevenhampton on Thursday morning to attend the funeral service for Irish businessman Paddy McNally.

Her Royal Highness was standing in for her mother, who maintained a close friendship with McNally after their highly public relationship in the 1980s.

Princess Beatrice, 34, arrived down a private access drive which is situated off the same estate on Thursday at half past ten to pay tribute to McNally with a small group of family and friends – her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was not in attendance.

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Who was Paddy McNally?

McNally, 88, died in July, and was the prominent Irish motorsport entrepreneur with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone he created Allsport Management and he handled Formula One trackside advertising and corporate facilities in the Paddock Club.

He established a career for himself in business with the businessman and had a reputation as somewhat of a man about town during his most notable years in the 1980s.

Career as F1 Businessman: Paddy McNally was integral in commercialising trackside sponsorship in Grand Prix racing and was also responsible for VIP hospitality in Formula 1 racing circuits.

Relationship with Sarah Ferguson: The pair were lovers at some point in the 1980s, two years before Ferguson married Prince Andrew. The two met through one of McNally’s children, for whom Sarah Ferguson was working as a nanny.

Property Holdings: He was also rumoured to own valuable property, including various chalets in Switzerland. Verbier has been noted as a favored destination of the York family.

Even though Ferguson and McNally broke up more than 30 years ago they became best friends for life and Beatrice’s presence at the service is considered a mark of how close they remained.