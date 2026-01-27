Princess Beatrice takes daughter to Windsor for horse ride with Andrew

Princess Beatrice has once again proved that she is standing by her disgraced father’s side no matter what happens!

Over the weekend, the Princess of York was spotted spending time with her father, former Prince Andrew, during a family outing at Windsor, where she was joined by her young daughter, Sienna.

The 37-year-old royal was seen at the Royal Mews before heading out onto the grounds of Windsor Castle with the former Duke of York and her four-year-old daughter. Andrew, 65, rode ahead on horseback while Beatrice walked alongside Sienna, whose horse was led by a groom.

The trio spent more than 45 minutes riding through Home Park, which is in the shadow of Windsor Castle, enjoying a low-key outing away from public engagements.

Beatrice is also believed to have spent time at Royal Lodge, the residence Prince Andrew is preparing to vacate in the coming weeks.

The appearance comes amid reports of changes in Andrew’s living arrangements, with the former royal expected to leave Royal Lodge and relocate to Norfolk.

He is said to have recently visited Marsh Farm to oversee renovations and may temporarily move to nearby Wood Farm Cottage ahead of his birthday next month.

Beatrice’s public show of support follows reports earlier this year that she skipped Christmas at Royal Lodge, instead spending the festive period at Sandringham with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.