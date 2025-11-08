Princess Beatrice takes on new royal role with Prince Edward after dad Andrew's fallout

Princess Beatrice has taken a sigh a of relief as she has been granted a new royal role after the fallout surrounding her dad, the former Prince Andrew.

On Thursday, November 6, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew took the role of the new Deputy Patron of Outward Bound, a U.K.-based charity that helps children of all backgrounds grow through exposure to nature and outdoor adventures.

The joyous news was announced at a special event for the charity’s supporters at St. James’s Palace in London.

Beatrice – who has already served as a Trustee with the organization since 2019 – has joined her uncle Prince Edward in the new journey as he has been announced as the Royal Patron of the organization.

Earlier, Prince Philip, the previous Duke of Edinburgh, served as the primary patron of Outward Bound for many years until he died in 2019.

“With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives,” Martin Davidson, Chief Executive of Outward Bound, said in a statement.

The happy news for Princess Beatrice came after a tumultuous few weeks for the York family as King Charles’ stripped her father, Andrew, of his royal titles and residence.