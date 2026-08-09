Princess Beatrice’s husband breaks silence on divorce rumors

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has publicly brushed aside weeks of speculation regarding his marriage to Princess Beatrice. Marking her 38th birthday on August 8, 2026, the 42-year-old property developer shared a affectionate message on social media dedicated to his wife.

Posting photos of the couple, Edoardo expressed his deep appreciation for Beatrice, writing:

“Happy Birthday to my phenomenal, beautiful wife. We love you so much. You make our world.”

The message concluded with the sign-off “Love E, W, S, A xxxx,” representing Edoardo, his 10-year-old son Wolfie (Christopher Woolf), and the couple’s two daughters, four-year-old Sienna and one-year-old Athena.

Addressing Split Rumors and Personal Strain

The public tribute comes after media outlets speculated about tension in the couple’s six-year marriage. Reports had cited frequent travel for Edoardo’s overseas property development projects as a source of physical distance, while others pointed to the fallout surrounding Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as an added layer of public pressure.

Unnamed insiders had alleged that the couple was actively seeking ways to manage distance and stress to preserve their relationship amid continuous media focus on the York family.

A Shared Commitment to Privacy and Family

In a recent interview with The Gentleman’s Journal, Mapelli Mozzi reiterated that his primary focus remains centered on family life rather than public speculation. When asked about how he unwinds amidst a busy career, he highlighted simple, grounded activities:

“Getting off the beaten track, disconnecting from emails and news, and spending time with my family… Experiences, travel and time with family [are my biggest luxuries].”

With Beatrice also celebrating the recent arrival of a new niece following sister Princess Eugenie’s third childbirth, the family continues to focus on private milestones despite external media attention.