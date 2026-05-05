Princess Eugenie has received an outpouring of love following the announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank – including a sweet public gesture from her brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Shortly after the news was shared, Edoardo – who is married to Princess Beatrice – responded publicly with three red heart emojis. The understated message quickly drew attention as a warm show of support from both him and Beatrice.

The families are known to share a close bond, with the sisters frequently celebrating each other’s milestones both privately and publicly.

The pregnancy was officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace, which shared that Eugenie and Brooksbank are expecting their third child later this summer.

In a statement, the Palace revealed that the couple’s sons, August and Ernest, are “very excited” to welcome a new sibling. The news was accompanied by a touching photo of the two children holding a baby scan, adding a personal touch to the announcement.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They welcomed their first son, August, in February 2021, followed by Ernest in May 2023.

Their third child will join the line of succession, further expanding the royal family, though the baby will not carry an HRH title.