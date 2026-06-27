Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to Dua Lipa’s viral photos

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joins more than one million followers who have liked Dua Lipa’s viral honeymoon photo collection taken on her Italian road trip with Callum Turner.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa continues to serve high glam vacation snaps from her latest romantic Italian sojourn, and an array of A-list fans and followers have already weighed in – with a royal touch! Among the million-plus followers to double-tap on the “Houdini” singer’s viral trip to Italy were billionaire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose wife is Princess Beatrice.

Dua Lipa’s Sun-Kissed Honeymoon Shots In a May 17 Instagram post, the “Don’t Start Now” hit maker unveiled a beautiful batch of photos from her ongoing European adventure, captioning them: “Roadtripping.”

The stunning photo series featured an array of chic highlights from her idyllic Italian escape, including sun-kissed shots of Lipa relaxing in the sun in bright bikinis, steaming bowls of pasta, artisanal gelato, and a jaunt through Rome’s historic Colosseum.

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The photos quickly surpassed the one-million-likes marker, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – a well-known British property developer and an ex officio member of the British Royal Family due to his marriage to Princess Beatrice – counted among the many notable personalities who expressed their approval by clicking ‘like.’

A Fairytale Italian Escape This particular trip follows the long-anticipated honeymoon for the pop diva and British actor, Callum Turner. After tying the knot in a low-key ceremony held at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 30, the lovebirds quickly flew to Sicily, Italy, for a more extravagant multi-day wedding celebration.

The main fête occurred on June 6 at an 18th-century Villa Valguarnera near Palermo, which played host to many close friends and industry giants such as designer Donatella Versace and singer Charli XCX.

An insider close to the happy couple revealed to POPSUGAR that Italy is a special place for the two stars. Because both are avid lovers of all things Italian, Lipa and Turner’s decision to take a cross-country Italian road trip for their honeymoon felt like a natural conclusion to their journey of love.