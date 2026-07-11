Princess Catherine cheers on Prince William as Royal Charity Polo match raises £1M

The Princess of Wales made a high-profile appearance at Windsor Great Park on Friday, cheering from the sidelines as Prince William competed in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup. Battling a baking hot summer afternoon at the historic Guards Polo Club, the Prince of Wales successfully led his team to victory, raising just over £1 million for charity in the process.

Given Prince William’s increasingly demanding royal schedule, formal sports appearances like this have become a rare sight for the public.

“He doesn’t get time to play at all, really, because of his commitments and his busy schedule. To have him here today to play is truly a very, very rare occasion.” — Match Commentator Karl Ude Martinez

The Winning Lineup: Who Played Alongside Prince William?

The high-stakes exhibition match paired the Prince of Wales with a mix of elite professional polo athletes and prominent global amateurs. William’s victorious squad featured:

Mark Tomlinson: Former England national polo team captain.

Amr Zedan: High-profile Saudi businessman and prominent horse racing enthusiast.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha: Chairman of Leicester City Football Club.

A Lasting Legacy: The Royal Family’s Polo History

During the tournament, commentator Karl Ude Martinez took a moment to address the crowd regarding the deep-rooted athletic traditions of the House of Windsor. The match highlighted a multi-generational legacy, bridging past royal partnerships to modern-day philanthropy.

Royal Generation: Polo has long been a defining sport for the British Royal Family, with each generation leaving its own mark on the field.

Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was deeply involved for decades. He competed in major international tournaments and helped bring global attention to the sport through his own participation.

That legacy continued with King Charles III, who played for many years and achieved a highly respectable handicap during his peak competitive years.

The £1 million raised during Friday’s cup event will be distributed to various charitable organizations supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, adding another successful chapter to the family’s long-standing connection to the sport.