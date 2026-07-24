Princess Catherine's real stance on Harry's UK return revealed

The Princess Catherine is happy to see King Charles meeting up with his US-based grandchildren Archie and Lilibet while family members remain largely estranged.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the monarch, as well as his wife Queen Camilla, at Highgrove House with their children during their recent trip to the UK. While neither Prince William nor Princess Kate met up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the visit, reports say that Catherine is pleased to see her father-in-law meeting with his grandchildren.

Key insight: While the Princess of Wales is fully in support of her husband Prince William keeping his emotional boundaries, she reportedly feels family matters most and believes the children should meet with their grandfather.

A Special Family Meeting at Highgrove

The interaction at Highgrove House was the first time King Charles, along with his wife Queen Camilla, had spent in person time with his youngest grandchildren since they were all together in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee:

With the children having traveled from California in particular to connect with their monarch grandfather it was the first time Charles, along with Queen Camilla, had seen them since.

While there may be positivity regarding King Charles and his youngest grandchildren there is still a great deal of tension between Prince William and Princess Catherine and the Sussexes.

However Catherine has consistently shown full support for Prince William’s emotional limits and has stated that she will wait for Prince William when it comes to the timing and details of a potential future reunion.

As a peacemaker Princess Catherine would favor the family members reconciling but there is still too much emotional distance between the two parties after years of tension. A very long road will need to be traveled.