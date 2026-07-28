Princess Charlene backs Prince William after stern message?

Following the Prince of Wales’ severe warning about environmental protection, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appear to have backed Prince William in their most recent remarks.

After devastating wildfires in France, Spain, and the UK, William issued a personal statement in which he cautioned that these incidents serve as a sobering reminder of the difficulties presented by an increasingly harsh climate and the significance of safeguarding both people and the environment.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain, and the UK. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services, and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions,” he remarked.

The future British monarch went on to say, “These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert also issued a strong statement after Prince William’s, likely endorsing the Prince of Wales.

The statement from Prince Albert reads, “As massive wildfires sweep across many parts of the world, including France, Spain, and the UK, Princess Charlene joins me in sending our deepest support to all those affected.

“Our thoughts are with the affected families, those who are forced to leave their homes, and all the communities mobilized to face this ordeal,” he continued.

They stated that these fires also have an impact on “valuable natural environments and delicate biodiversity,” that they are caused by significant climate-related disruptions, and that they are now more urgently in need of bold solutions.

“Protecting our environment is an emergency that must bring us all together,” they added.