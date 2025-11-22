Princess Charlene of Monaco restyles her wedding tiara for first time in 14 years

Princess Charlene of Monaco has restyled her wedding Tiara for the first time since her 2011 nuptials.

On Wednesday, November 19, the 47-year-old princess attended the gala performance at the Grimaldi Forum with her husband, Prince Albert.

For the special occasion, Charlene brought out her iconic Diamond Foam Tiara which had been tucked away in the royal archives for 14 years.

She added a modern twist to her Tiara as she sported the aigrette tiara’s wave-like spray of diamonds over her face. This differed from how she wore it at her wedding reception on July 2, 2011, when it sat further back in an ornamental style.

The gala, themed “Bonsoir Monte-Carlo” and a tribute to Josephine Baker, concluded the festivities for the principality’s National Day.

According to The Court Jeweller, her choice also represented a first in National Day history as tiaras have not been worn at the gala since Princess Grace, the late Princess of Monaco, appeared in one in 1981.

Prince Albert had the Diamond Foam Tiara made for his bride by German-French jeweler Lorenz Bäumer, and the distinct design features sprays of diamonds topped by pear-shaped diamonds, reminiscent of droplets, creating the effect of a crashing wave.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share twins kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.