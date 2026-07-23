Princess Charlene sparks Princess Grace great comparisons

Princess Charlene of Monaco wowed the guests at the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala, which was held on Saturday, July 23 at the Salle des toiles of Monte-Carlo. Dressed in a tailored, champagne-gold creation by Valentino, the 48-year-old royal’s appearance echoed the glamour that graced red carpets when her late mother-in-law, Princess Grace, commanded the scene.

The glitz of the night was doubly special for the monarch who was at the Monaco Red Cross Gala exactly 20 years prior to the date of this year’s gala, when she was making her debut.

Luxury High Fashion Meets Classic Riviera Style Prince Albert II’s wife of 13 years also had the company of Camille Gottlieb – who is the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Stephanie and granddaughter to Grace Kelly.

Gottlieb complimented her aunt’s metallics in an draped, butter-cream design by Elisabetta Franchi. Sticking to a long royal tradition, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, 68, kicked off the fundraising event by sharing their first dance.

A Night to Remember Princess Charlene’s first time at the Red Cross Gala, held 20 years ago to the date of last night’s, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for the Princess.

The now style icon reflected on her initiation into the principality’s upper echelons in a past interview with Vanity Fair: “I would say that for me it was really a ‘baptism by fire.

On the day of the ball, I’d been playing volleyball all day at the beach and didn’t think about getting ready until late afternoon.

I borrowed a green dress from a friend, did my own hair, and painted my nails red … I looked like a Christmas tree.” From an Olympic swimmer from South Africa to the chic embodiment of the Grimaldi principality, Charlene has bridged the world of athletic discipline with that of timeless style and grace.

Honor the Legacies of the Late Princess and Mother To the Prince of Monaco Prince Albert II took over the leadership of the Monegasque Red Cross in 1982 after his mother, American Hollywood movie star and humanitarian Princess Grace, died in a fatal car accident in France.

Grace Kelly transformed the annual Monaco Red Cross Gala into a signature Riviera event, calling upon her Tinseltown contacts to attract top global celebrities and high-profile donors from around the globe to support the organization.

Even though Prince Charlene and the actress-turned-Princess never met, they share a profound historical link: both were outside players who carved their place on the global stage and molded the modern Grimaldi family.