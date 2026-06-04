Princess Charlene steps out amid curtsy backlash

Princess Charlene of Monaco has stepped back into the public eye, putting on a defiant display of elegance following a widespread social media debate over her recent royal protocol choices.

The Monégasque royal made a highly anticipated public appearance alongside her husband, Prince Albert II, effectively shutting down the noise surrounding her recent encounter with Spain’s royal family.

The Royal Curtsy That Sparked a Internet Debate

The media storm ignited during a recent official diplomatic visit to Madrid, marking 150 years of ties between Monaco and Spain. While arriving at a joint event, Princess Charlene was filmed offering a deep curtsy to Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI.

The gesture immediately divided royal watchers and protocol experts across social media:

The “Protocol Mistake” Argument: Some royal purists argued that as the consort of a sovereign prince, Princess Charlene holds a comparable rank to Queen Letizia. Therefore, under strict modern etiquette, a curtsy was technically unnecessary.

The “Sign of Respect” Argument: Conversely, other commentators pointed out that because Letizia holds the title of Her Majesty (Queen) while Charlene is styled as Her Serene Highness (Princess), the gesture was entirely appropriate and a sign of high diplomatic respect.

Brushing Off the Drama with High-Fashion Diplomacy

Stepping out after the online chatter, Princess Charlene appeared completely unfazed by the controversy. Known globally for her sharp sartorial choices, she let her wardrobe do the talking at a special exhibition at Madrid’s Royal Botanical Garden.

Charlene stunned onlookers in a breathtaking, pale blue lace-covered dress complete with a matching belt, designed by Oscar de la Renta. Fashion insiders noted the subtle nod to host country diplomacy: the late legendary designer Oscar de la Renta originally studied fashion in Madrid under the iconic Spanish couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga.

By focusing on the historic bond between Monaco and Spain rather than the online commentary, Princess Charlene proved once again that she handles both high fashion and high-stakes royal protocol entirely on her own terms.