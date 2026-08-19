Princess Charlotte follows Kate’s footsteps with new talent

Princess Charlotte is building a life of her own as an athlete, following her mother’s athletic inclinations. The 11-year-old is reportedly part of an “exclusive” out-of-school travel netball team that plays major fixtures across the nation – and the Princess of Wales is lending a hand to hone her skills.

Mastering the Court: Princess Charlotte’s Travel Netball Journey As Charlotte’s interest in competitive sports grows, she has been playing for a travel netball team that competes against some of the top youth teams all over England.

At a high-stakes quarter-final match earlier this week against Notting Hill & Ealing High, the young royal played as a strong wing defence or goal shooter for the squad.

However, the parents of the two royal children have taken to the sidelines of competitive youth sport, bringing them to a variety of youth club activities for the two. “All the parents on the girls’ opposing teams are curious if they are going to bump into William and Kate,” a well-placed source told Us Magazine.

Home Practice: The Mother-Daughter Netball Connection Even though it is outside school, the Princess of Wales have reportedly had netball sessions with her daughter in the morning at their Kensington Palace garden at home to coach the nine-year-old’s shooting technique.

Being passionate about sports throughout her entire life, Kate is an advocate for her children’s active lifestyle and encourages them to pursue varied interests:

Cross-Training The Prince and Princess of Wales do not encourage specialization at a young age, with them both strongly advocating for playing a wide variety of sports for their children.

The two encourage Charlotte,George and Louis to play as a family together when possible.

Teamwork and Discipline Kate, who is patron of a number of sports organizations, including the All England Club where she has served as patron since 2017 and the Tennis Federation since 2020, helps her children develop teamwork through club sports.

A Versatile Athlete Charlotte is by no means new to the world of sports and is, in fact, a well-established all-rounder across a wide range of disciplines. Travel NetballRegional travel team player Sport/Activity detail Focused on shooting technique for netball.

Track & Field400-meter sprints and hurdles. Gymnastics & Ballet core strength. Soccer & RugbyInformal play against brother’s with Prince William.

Prince William has said Charlotte’s passion for gymnastics as well as ballet is instrumental to her agility and speed on the soccer and tennis field.

Prince William’s sister-in-law, a keen sportsperson herself, revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte excel in school sports and will both go to the same sports academies, suggesting that they might have received medals from their school at a sports awards ceremony.

Earlier this year when the 11-year-old and her parents met with athletes from Team Wales, gymnasts Abigail and Emily Roper gifted Charlotte a signed custom leotard of one of theirs. Playful Sibling Rivalry Charlotte’s athletic endeavors don’t put an end to fun and games amongst her siblings.

While discussing gymnastics and dance, Prince Louis giggled, “Charlotte says I’m not very good,” about handstands.

Unlike George, who predominantly focuses on field hockey, rugby, and soccer, and Prince Louis, who is active in cricket and rugby matches, Charlotte’s athletic repertoire spans team-based activities, individual pursuits in track, and core motor skill-building in gymnastics and dance.