Princess Charlotte appears to be following in her mother Kate Middleton’s sporting footsteps, with the young royal reportedly playing for an out-of-school netball team that competes at a high level across the UK.

Charlotte – who turned 11 in May – is said to have developed a strong passion for the sport and regularly takes part in matches away from her royal appearances.

Rather than receiving special treatment, the young princess and her family are reportedly embracing the ordinary routine that comes with competitive children’s sport, including travelling to away matches and supporting her team from the sidelines.

“All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they’re going to run into William and Kate,” an unnamed source told the Mail on Sunday.

The source described the experience as “all very hands on,” adding that it would be amusing to see Prince William and Kate carrying out the early starts and long journeys familiar to other sporting parents.

Charlotte’s interest in netball was recently on display when she attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with her parents and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The young royal watched Australia take on Jamaica in the semi-final before also enjoying England’s match against New Zealand. She later posed for photographs with the Scotland netball team alongside her mother.

Charlotte’s passion for the sport appears to have been encouraged by Kate, who has previously revealed that she helps her daughter practise shooting.

In 2023, Kate demonstrated her own netball skills during a SportsAid event at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.