Princess Charlotte hailed as the image of famous royal

Princess Charlotte is a modern royal who has captivated the public since the early stages of her public life. The young heir is seen as William and Kate’s second child and only daughter, and is often found to have a certain boldness and cheekiness, even interacting affectionately and protectively with her younger brother, Prince Louis, during family affairs such as Trooping the Colour.

Speculation and conversation have been circling around whether Charlotte is more like her mother or her father. However, some sharp-eyed members of the public have commented on a curious double doppelganger relationship with two influential women throughout the modern royal family: her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother Princess Diana.

Connecting two separate lines of the Royal Family

Upon viewing images of the two figures and photos of Charlotte as a young girl, fans noticed that young Princess Charlotte seems to resemble both women in an almost identically identical way. Both are, of course, maternal relatives of the young Princess, but no blood relation exists between the Queen and the late Princess of Wales at all.

The resemblance is interesting to genealogists, as Charlotte effectively bridges the gap and carries similarities of both two incredibly famous women in the Royal Family that have no relation to one another. But what is it that truly stands out for fans of the Royal Family?

Twitter and Instagram users seemed divided on which Royal was the true doppleganger. For those who have pointed out the Queen in Charlotte’s younger pictures, comments focused on the young girl’s serious posture, steady gaze, and facial structure, clearly resonating with images of a young Elizabeth in the 1930s. Others see Princess Diana in Charlotte’s wide, beaming eyes and playful smile which is often reminiscent of the ‘Spencer stare,’ and the happy, open expression that characterised Lady Diana’s youth.

Royal commentators such as Majesty magazine’s Katie Nicholl and others have often said that not only do the Royals notice these similarities, but they can often reflect a mixture of either trait in Charlotte. “There is, understandably, a great deal of speculation as to whether she takes more after her father or mother’s family. Charlotte herself is very much her own person, and it is interesting to see how she inherits and embraces both traits,” writes Nicholl.