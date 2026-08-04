Princess Charlotte delighted royal watchers with a timeless fashion choice during a surprise appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow when she stepped out wearing an affordable polka-dot dress that echoed one of Princess Diana’s most memorable looks.

The 11-year-old joined the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Prince George and Prince Louis, as the family made an unexpected visit to the sporting event. While the cooler Scottish weather brought temperatures of around 17 to 19 degrees, Charlotte opted for a light summer dress and was seen looking chilly as she stood with her family.

For the occasion, the young princess wore a white polka-dot chiffon dress by Guess. The design featured a button-front bodice, a collared neckline, a shirred waist and a ruffled skirt, finished with blue piping. Although the exact style is no longer widely available, a similar version of the dress has been reduced from £50 to around £30.

Charlotte completed her outfit with classic white pumps from Pretty Ballerinas, while her long hair was styled in soft, loose waves.

Her choice immediately drew comparisons to Princess Diana, who made polka dots a signature feature of her royal wardrobe. Diana famously wore a white dress with blue polka dots to Royal Ascot in 1988 and later revisited the print in 1990 with a navy polka-dot dress paired with a crisp white jacket during an engagement in Wales.

Charlotte previously wore a similar polka-dot dress in a reversed colour palette during her appearance at Wimbledon in 2024.