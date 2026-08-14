Princess Charlotte’s mischievous side revealed

While Princess Charlotte usually plays by the book, and acts as an attentive observer to her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis when on major royal engagements, it has emerged there is one particular royal who knows how to unlock her cheeky side – her second cousin Mia Tindall. Opposites do, as they say, attract.

The ‘Double Trouble’ Duo It turns out that for Princess Charlotte, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter Mia, their relationship comes as a “dream team”. Royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, spoke on the young royal cousins’ connection:

“Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall have become best friends …

Charlotte is known for being super responsible for both of her brothers, Mia is much more adventurous.

But as total opposites, they become as one”. We’ve seen plenty of public evidence of Charlotte and Mia’s growing bond on official occasions, most famously on the annual Royal Family Christmas Day walk on Sandringham estate, when they’ve been photographed laughing together.

The royal duo are following in the footsteps of their parents, Prince William and Zara Tindall, who themselves were inseparable playmates at the same age. “Prince William and Zara were very close and known as ‘partners in crime’ at a young age with the nannies getting themselves on high alert when this pairing started”.

William and Zara remain very close, and insiders have hope their daughters will enjoy the same lasting connection.

The Next Generation The Tindall children, Mia, 10, Lena, 4, and little 1-year-old Lucas – do not hold titles unlike Charlotte, George and Louis. Zara and Mike are not working royals, but for their children they offer a more laid-back environment to play within private time. In an interview in 2021 with Radio Marsden, Prince William said: It’s always great fun.

The main thing about family is about connecting time with those who aren’t seen with often; which means a house is filled. It’s fantastic to see all the cousins playing and mixing.