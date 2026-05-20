Princess Charlotte's Summer Plans Hit a Snag

Princess Charlotte’s summer is looking a bit uncertain after tennis star Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of Wimbledon due to an injury.

The 10-year-old royal had been looking forward to meeting Alcaraz, whom she met at Wimbledon last year and even called him a “budding star”.

Charlotte’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, had reportedly told Alcaraz that Charlotte was “cheering him on” and was excited to finally meet him.

With Alcaraz’s withdrawal, it’s unclear if Charlotte will get the chance to meet him anytime soon.

A Busy Royal Schedule:

Charlotte is currently attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, where she’s reportedly keen on sports, particularly gymnastics and football.

She’s also learning Spanish and enjoying outdoor activities like Forest School.

As a working royal, Charlotte has been making appearances at major events, including Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games.

Despite the setback, Charlotte’s parents are focused on giving her a normal childhood. They’re reportedly careful about how much royal work she takes on, wanting her to have her own interests and career path.