Princess Delphine defies age to make a viral fashion statement

On this year’s Belgian National Day celebration in Brussels, Princess Delphine again drew the eyes and the ire of some of her fashion-conscious followers with her bold, no-holds-barred approach to dressing, when she joined the royal family including King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and others on a public outing.

Instead of going for a typical, muted style expected from members of royalty for state functions, the 57-year-old artist donned an outfit designed to spark conversation- a choice that is consistent with a well-established precedent of using major public events to champion emerging and diverse designers.

Avant-Garde Fashion with a Purpose While tabloids were quick to lambast the Princess’s selection of attire as an ‘attention-grabbing’ move, Delphine’s outfit was far from a mere attempt to cause a stir-it was simply an extension of her artistic brand.

The visual artist and sculptor, who established her career well before gaining official recognition from the Belgian Royal Family in 2020, is no stranger to utilizing her high-profile events for a variety of causes, from raising support for young or gender-neutral Belgian designers to incorporating personal themes in her garments-like the beloved ‘Love’ motif and vibrant colour palette-to presenting a contemporary face of royalty.

“I am an artist, and fashion is just one other canvas for me,” Princess Delphine previously explained about her bold choice of clothing for public appearances. From Court Battle to Royal Stage Princess Delphine’s position within the Belgian Royal Family is certainly unique.

Born of the 18-year relationship between the former King Albert II and Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, the Princess endured an 18-year struggle and a 7-year court battle to gain official recognition, with the Brussels Court of Appeal finally granting her legal recognition as the Princess of Belgium in October 2020.

Since officially joining the family for public appearances, Delphine has walked a fine line between embracing traditional ceremonial styles while remaining true to her artistic roots and values.

Divisive Public Reaction: Modern Art vs Royal Decorum The reaction to Princess Delphine’s bold fashion choice this National Day has been, as usual, divided between traditionalists and the modern fashion-loving crowd.

The traditional argument is that state ceremonies like this should uphold dignity and neutrality, with participants dressed in more subdued and institutional clothing.

The other argument championed by fans of the Princess is that she is an artist at heart and this has to be expressed through her style of dress; Delphine supports young, up and coming designers as well as the arts sector, and this shows a more progressive, human face to royalty.

In any case, Princess Delphine is proving that the Belgian monarchy can evolve, with space for both tradition and self-expression.